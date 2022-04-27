Gap In BJP & Non-BJP States' Petrol & Diesel Prices? As PM Modi Appeals, Fuel Rates Here

PM Modi on Wednesday pleaded with some states to cut fuel taxes and pass on the benefits of the cut in taxes to the citizens, as the war situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to drive up India's fuel import bill. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the Chief Ministers after a Covid review meeting. He noted while BJP ruled states followed the Centre's move to slash central taxes on petrol and diesel (Excise) by removing the Value Added Tax in their states, some states (naming the non-BJP ruled states) decided to continue to charge fuel taxes to earn revenue. He pleaded to the states, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, should also reduce the fuel taxes and transfer the benefits to their people.

PM Modi urges states to reduce VAT

PM Modi informed that Karnataka would have earned an additional Rs 5000 Cr revenue had it not cut the VAT on petrol and diesel, similar to Gujarat. The state would have earned Rs 3.5 - 4000 Cr more revenue if it would not have cut VAT on Petrol and Diesel. However, the states neighbouring Karnataka and Gujarat earned Rs 3.5 - 5.5 thousand crore by not reducing the VAT in their respective states.

PM Modi addressing the CMs said, "In the developing war situation, as the supply chain has been impacted, it is even more important for the Centre and the states to work in tandem in taking economic decisions. In these times of global crises, the states should operate with the spirit of cooperative federalism," and added the central government had reduced Excise duty in November 2021 to provide relief to the citizens from the increasing inflationary trend.

The Centre followed up with the states to reduce VAT and transfer the benefits to the citizens. "Some states agreed to the Centre's plea and reduced VAT in their states, whereas many states didn't pass on the benefit. As a result in these states, the prices of petrol and diesel are more compared to other states. This not only amounts to injustice to the people of their states but other states also have to lose out."

Prices of Petrol and Diesel in Non BJP-ruled states

State Petrol / Diesel

Maharashtra Rs 120.51 Rs 104.77

West Bengal Rs 115.12 Rs 99.83

Tamil Nadu Rs 110.85 Rs 100.94

Andhra Pradesh Rs 121 Rs 103.88

Kerala Rs 117.19 Rs 102.26

Telangana Rs 119.49 Rs 105.49

Jharkhand Rs 108.67 Rs 102.02

Delhi Rs 105.41 Rs 96.67

Prices of Petrol and Diesel in BJP-ruled states

State Petrol / Diesel

Assam Rs 105.66 Rs 91.40

Uttar Pradesh Rs 105.21 Rs 96.78

Uttarakhand Rs 103.73 Rs 97.34

Karnataka Rs 110.66 Rs 94.39

Gujarat Rs 104.96 Rs 99.32

Haryana Rs 106.02 Rs 97.25

Himachal Pradesh Rs 105.83 Rs 89.62

J&K Rs 108.60 Rs 92.04

Madhya Pradesh Rs 118.16 Rs 101.19

