'Godse Divisive Politics In Double-digits,' Blasts Congress Jumping At 4.5% Q2 GDP Growth

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday, November 29, slammed the Modi government after the drop in the GDP growth rate and said, "Failed Modinomics and a Pakoda economic vision has sunk Indian economy into deep economic recession." Taking to Twitter and referencing the ongoing controversy over Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on Nathuram Godse, the Congress leader said, "The BJP is celebrating because their understanding of GDP (Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double-digit growth levels."

In the figures released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's second-quarter GDP growth number stands at 4.5%. The previous Q1 GDP growth rate was at 5%.

India’s GDP has collapsed to an abysmal 4.5%. We are in a virtual free-fall. This is the lowest GDP quarter in 6 years.



But why is the BJP celebrating?

Because their understanding of GDP ( Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double digit growth levels.



— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 29, 2019

Points out GDP growth during UPA regime

Surjewala, pointing towards the GDP growth during the ten years of UPA rule, said, "As predicted by numerous rating agencies, it now clear that the GDP data of second quarter at 4.5 per cent is at a six-year low. We want to point out that during ten years of Congress government, the GDP growth was at an average of 8.13 per cent. Even in the last year of Congress government in 2013-14, the GDP growth was 6.39 per cent. Let the Nation compare it with the BJP's decimation of economy emanating of the bankruptcy of economic vision."

Base year change

Earlier on Thursday, the government had told the Rajya Sabha that the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS) has recommended that 2020-21 as the base year for calculating GDP. The panel had felt that 2017-18 was not the best year for base calculation. Several experts had cautioned against the selection as 2017-18 saw the turbulence felt because of GST and demonetisation.

