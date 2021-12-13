Gold Advances Rs 62; Silver Rises By Rs 195

Gold prices rose by Rs 62 to Rs 47,262 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with recovery in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,200 per 10 gram.

Silver also moved higher by Rs 195 to Rs 60,122 per kg from Rs 59,927 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.23 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.15 per cent up at USD 1,786 per ounce on Monday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

