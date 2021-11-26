Gold Climbs Rs 570; Silver Zooms Rs 190

Gold prices in the national capital rallied by Rs 570 to Rs 47,155 per 10 grams on Friday in line with gains in metal prices in the global markets and a fall in the rupee against the US dollar, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,585 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 190 to Rs 62,145 per kg from Rs 61,955 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 16 paise to 74.68 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.70 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 1 per cent up at USD 1,808 per ounce on Friday. The softer dollar and fall in US bond yields have supported gold prices to trade up," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

