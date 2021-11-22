Gold Gains Marginally; Silver Jumps Rs 444

Gold price in the national capital on Monday gained marginally by Rs 17 to Rs 47,869 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,852 per 10 gram.

Silver surged Rs 444 to Rs 64,690 per kilogram from Rs 64,246 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 74.40 against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,846 per ounce and USD 24.85 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading flat at USD 1,846 per ounce on Monday.

Gold prices traded under pressure falling from recent highs on stronger dollar and surge in US bond yields," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)