Gold Jumps Rs 146; Silver Zooms Rs 635 On Global Trends

Gold price in the national capital on Monday jumped Rs 146 to Rs 47,997 per 10 grams in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,851 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 635 to Rs 61,391 per kg from Rs 60,756 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,812 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.75 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,812 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices extended gains supported by weaker dollar despite of rise in US bond yields," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)