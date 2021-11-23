Goldman Sachs Projects India's Economic Growth At 9.1% For 2022; Asserts Optimism

As India moves swiftly on the path to economic recovery, in another boost for the nation, the Global brokerage company Goldman Sachs in its latest report projected that India will be growing at 9.1% in 2022, as compared to eight per cent in this fiscal (2021-2022).

The report further stated that the brokerage company is optimistic about India's projected growth, given the country’s robust holding capacity, even as the pandemic disrupted the economy.

According to the worldwide firm, India is experiencing a solid economic recovery, with nearly all high-frequency indicators trending upward and projecting growth. India's second-quarter growth figures will be announced later this month, and they are likely to reflect the country's decent economic rebound. With a growth rate of 20.1% in the first quarter, India's economy made a comeback. The double-digit growth was due to a lower starting point, as the economy shrank by 7% in the preceding fiscal year.

The remarks were made by Goldman Sachs, in its latest report 'GS Macro Outlook 2022: The Long Road to Higher Rates.' It further said that it expects India to grow at 8 per cent in 2021, which is one of the best among all the major global economies.

"We expect India's growth to pick up from 8 per cent in 2021 to 9.1 per cent in 2022 given its significant catch-up potential following the hit from the Delta wave," the report stated.

India's real GDP growth is expected to be about 6.4 per cent by 2023, according to the report. China, on the other hand, is expected to grow at 7.8% in 2021, 4.8 per cent in 2022, and 4.6 per cent in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs. In contrast, the United States is expected to increase at a rate of 5.5 per cent in 2021, 3.9 per cent in 2022, and 2.1 per cent in 2023.

SBI’s analysis projects an uptick in India’s growth projection at 9.3-9.6%

Besides, according to a recent SBI analysis, India's GDP growth predictions for this year will hover in the range of 9.3 per cent to 9.6 per cent, up from the earlier forecast of 8.5 per cent to 9%. The hopeful estimates, according to the report, are due to increased vaccination and a decreased prevalence of COVID-19 infections in the country.

According to 41 high-frequency indicators integrated into SBI's 'Nowcasting' model, GDP growth for the July-September quarter will be 8.1% with an upward tendency. At the end of the month, official growth estimates for the second quarter will be released.

“Full-year GDP growth has now been revised upwards to 9.3 per cent-9.6 per cent from our earlier estimate of 8.5-9.0 per cent. With this the real GDP will be around Rs 2.4 lakh crore higher than the 2019-20 real GDP of Rs 145.69 lakh crore,” said SBI Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and emphasised that by March 2022, the economy will be 1.5 to 1.7 per cent over pre-pandemic levels, as reported by Prasar Bharti news in its report.

Earlier last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its report also lauded India’s ‘swift and substantial’ response to COVID -19 and further projected India's economic growth at 9.5% in the 2021-22 financial year followed by headline inflation of 5.6%. Furthermore, the test predicted economic growth of 8.5% in FY 2022-23.

Image: Unsplash/ AP