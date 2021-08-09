Government Collected Rs 31,290 Cr From Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has informed the Parliament that the government has collected more than Rs 31,000 crore from the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme since its inception in 2015. "The response of the public on the SGB scheme has resulted in the collection of Rs 31,290 crore since 2015-16," she said. In a reply in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman informed that the main objective of the SGB scheme was to develop an alternate financial asset and an alternative to physical gold.

Features of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

The Finance Minister said that SGB bonds are issued on payment of Indian rupees and is denominated in grams of gold. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues these bonds on behalf of the Central government and have a sovereign guarantee. "The bonds are restricted for sale to resident Indian entities. The investment limits are presently 4 kgs per fiscal year for individuals and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kgs per fiscal year for trusts and similar entities. The ceiling will be counted on a financial year basis and will include the SGBs purchased during the trading in the secondary market," she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman informed that interest payable on SGB bonds are half-yearly at 2.5% per annum. Interest on these bonds is taxable as per the Income Tax act.

Sovereign Gold Bond Series V opens

The SGB Scheme 2021-22 Service V opened for subscription on Monday, August 9 and will remain open till August 13. Each bond will be issued at Rs 4,790 per gram. However, if you make payment digitally, a discount of Rs 50 is on offer.

Sovereign Gold Bond: Where to buy and investment limit

Investors can buy gold bonds from commercial banks, the RBI designated post offices, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) and authorised stock exchanges either directly or through their agents.

The bonds are issued in denominations of one gram of gold. The maximum limit for subscription is 4kg for individuals, 4kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20KG for trusts and similar entities.

