Government Hikes Basic Gold Import Duty From 7.5% To 12.5% Amid Falling Rupee

India has raised its basic import duty on gold by 5 per cent, pushing its domestic prices higher today. In its recent notification on Friday, the government has raised gold import duty from 7.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent with a sharp increase of 5 per cent. Notably, after China, India is the world's second-biggest consumer of this yellow metal and with this move of raising the basic gold import duty, the government is trying to dampen gold's demand in the country. But why?

India is the second-largest importer of gold and most of its demand is fulfilled through imports which means paying more from the foreign reserves. In addition to this, when import increases, it affects the trade deficit. Notably, India's gold demand has increased in past few years except during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the country import more gold. In May, India's gold imports stood at about $6 billion when a total of 107 tonnes of gold was imported, whereas the trade deficit was over $23 billion. All of these put pressure on the value of the domestic currency i.e. rupee whose value slumped to a record low of Rs 79 against the dollar this week.

It is important to note that when a domestic currency falls against the dollar, there is increased inflation, which further makes importing goods and services costlier.

Rupee hit record low

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to a record low of 79.11 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday as persistent foreign funds outflows weighed on investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee started off weakly versus the dollar at 78.99 before losing ground to quote at 79.11, which is an all-time low, registering a drop of 5 paise from the previous close.