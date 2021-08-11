Govt Expects Very Robust Tax Revenue This Year, 1st Quarter Results Positive: Revenue Secy

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said that the government is expecting a "very, very robust" tax revenue in the current fiscal year. Bajaj went on to add that the country now is carrying a better-than-expected corporate sector performance, and he urged the companies to push further. Addressing the impacts of high GST rates on the automotive sector, Bajaj said the GST Council would consider bringing the rates down. The revenue secretary said that the rates are high and would consider taking out certain items from the tax-exempt category and correcting the inverted duty structure.

"When I look at the current first quarter, the results have started coming and (tax) revenues have also started coming. The first advance tax is over, the TDS date is coming and going, I see a very, very robust tax revenue that is coming,” the revenue secretary said at the CII annual session in Delhi. Bajaj adds the government's policy has been formulated to give a stable and predictable tax regime and claimed that the last budget saw no new taxes being imposed.

"It is not that we have increased the taxes, or we have become more intrusive and we are coming to you asking to pay more taxes... the happy thing behind this is, perhaps the corporate sector is doing better than what we had anticipated it to. So, it is a very good thing for the economy," Bajaj said. According to the official report, the net direct tax collection in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal stood at over Rs 2.46 lakh crore, as against over Rs 1.17 lakh crore collected during the same period in 2020-21, showing a clear increase in figures.

Speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Bajaj said there are many items on which tinkering of tax rates is needed. "On tax rates, I quite agree when you talk of the automotive sector. You are talking about two-wheelers, but I would say on the four-wheelers we not only charge 28 per cent but also charge cess which is much more and as I see it, it will continue for a few more years. All that has a negative impact on the industry. I acknowledge that, but I don't know how to solve that issue," Bajaj said.

Revenue Secretary calls for expansion in tax base

Tarun Bajaj called on the corporate sector to revive the ‘animal spirits’ which was ‘missing’ and urged the sector to increase private investment. Bajaj said that the investments must be increased aggressively to help the economy in the long term. "I don't see private investment happening that much... for a sustained and long-term growth of the economy, we want you people to come forward to invest, manufacture, start services and please tell us what is it that you require from us," Bajaj said.

While speaking on the need to raise the tax to GDP ratio, Bajaj said hiking rates to increase tax collection is not a solution. He added that the tax base has to be expanded to bring more people under the tax net. Bajaj said that only certain segments of people are in the tax net in India; thus, most of the taxes are coming from a select class or category of people. He added that the government is trying to rope in a large part of the informal sector, or non-corporate and non-salaried sector, into focus by adding some of their transaction or businesses.

Image Credit: ANI