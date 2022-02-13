Govt Finds 'tremendous' Irregularities In MGNREGA; Working To Tighten Scheme: Report

Due to 'tremendous leakages' in the MGNREGA scheme, a top official said that the Central government is working to tighten the flagship rural jobs programme for the past two years. In the 2022-23 Union Budget, the Centre allocated Rs 73,000 crore to the scheme, which is 25% lower than the Rs 98,000 crore provided in the revised estimate (RE) for the current fiscal. The allocation is the same as the budget estimate (BE) for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The official said in the last two years, it has been noticed that tremendous leakages are going on and middlemen are taking money for enrolling names of beneficiaries under the scheme.

''Direct Benefit Transfer has succeeded in reaching money directly to the person, but still, there are human systems... . There are middlemen who are telling the people that I will put your name in the MGNREGA master roll, but you will have to withdraw cash and give me after you get the DBT transfer. It is happening in a big way,” the official told PTI. ''It is a recent phenomenon in the last two years. So much money has flown that there is now a temptation to grab the money deceitfully. The Ministry of Rural Development will tighten it,'' he added.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme is aimed at enhancing the livelihood of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do menial work.

Govt funds misused by middlemen

In recent years, the arrangement between the beneficiary and the middlemen is such that, since the beneficiary is forced to give some share to the middleman, he refuses to go to work, due to which no work is taking place, the official said.

''The government has been very liberal in allocating MNREGA funds in the last two years. We put in Rs 1.11 lakh crore in 2020-21. It used to be Rs 35,000 crore in 2014-15,” he added.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the scheme was ramped up and given its highest-ever budget of Rs 1.11 lakh crore, higher than the estimate of Rs 61,500 crore. For the next fiscal year, the budget allocation is Rs 73,000 crore, while the revised estimates for the current fiscal pegs the expenditure at Rs 98,000 crore.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: PTI