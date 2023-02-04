FM Sitharaman Clears The Air On Vodafone-Idea Debt Row; 'Govt Not Bearing Company's Debt'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday spoke on the Vodafone Idea row saying that the government has not taken the debt of the company but has taken equity shares of the firm.

Speaking to reporters, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We are not bearing their (Vodafone-Idea) debts… The company is not in the position of giving the due to the government. That’s why we are taking the company’s shares. This means we are shareholders in the company. When the company will gain profit, we will also get the profit."

Explaining further, a Financial Ministry official said, "This is not being done to one company. The scheme was announced on September 2021 which was applicable to all Telecom companies in the context of the Supreme Court judgement which imposed a retrospective due which had not been accounted for any of the Telecom companies that came to this company before the AGR situation arose."

"Reliefs were given to every company… Options were given to the companies, take the moratorium and pay the interest or you can take the moratorium and convert the interest into equity. This was offered to all companies. Three of them picked it up. Two of them later said that they don’t need the equity conversion option," the official added.

When asked if the development contradicts the Government's saying 'Government has no business to be in business', the Financial Minister Official said, "This is an exceptional situation. These shares will not be held by the Ministry of Telecom. They will be held by the Department of Investment and Promotion and Asset Management as minority holding."

Notably, the government decided to convert the interest dues of Vodafone Idea into equity after receiving a firm commitment from the Aditya Birla Group to run the company and bring the necessary investment. The Centre will be issued the equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at the same price.

Statement by Vodafone Idea

The regulatory filing by Vodafone Idea said, "Ministry of Communications...passed an order today ie 3 February, 2023...directing the Company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India."

This relief for the firm is a part of the reforms package that the Centre announced in September 2021. "The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs 16133,18,48,990. The Company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each," the filing stated.