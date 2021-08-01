GST Collection Of Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore For July, Economy Recovering: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for July 2021 has again crossed Rs 1 lakh crore with easing out of COVID-19 restrictions. She added it indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. This statement was made by the Minister on August 1. Sitharaman tweeted, “With the easing out of COVID restrictions, GST collection for July 2021 has again crossed Rs one lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too,".

Nirmala Sitharaman makes statement on GST collection for July 2021

Over Rs 1.16 lakh crores gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue was collected in July. Out of this, CGST is Rs 22,197 crores, SGST is Rs 28,541 crores, IGST is Rs 57,864 crores and Cess is Rs 7,790 crores (including Rs 815 crores collected on import of goods), the Ministry of Finance informed on Sunday. These figures include the GST collection received from GSTR-3B returns filed between July 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021. It also includes IGST and cess collected from imports for the same period. The GST collection for the returns filed between July 1 to July 5, 2021, of Rs 4,937 crores had also been included in the GST collection for June 2021.

Indian economy recovering at a fast pace

The revenues for the month of July 2021 are 33% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 36% higher and the revenues from the domestic transactions (including import of services) are 32% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The Finance Ministry said,

(IMAGE: PTI)