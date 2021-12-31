Last Updated:

GST Council Retains 5% Tax Slab For Textiles; Rate Hike Decision Postponed For Later

The GST Council had put the decision on hold to hike the tax rate on textiles after many states including West Bengal opposed the decision. 

Written By
Aakansha Tandon

Image: PTI


Amid the furore from textile manufacturers, the GST Council conducted the emergency meeting and decided to retain the status quo on textile to 5% and not raise it to 12% on Friday. The GST Council had put the decision on hold to hike the tax rate on textiles after many states including West Bengal opposed the decision. 

GST council retains 5% tax slab for textiles, decision postponed for further consideration

Textile Manufacturers and garment makers have opposed the government’s proposal to increase the tax slab on textiles. While deliberating on the issue, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the 46th meeting of the GST Council on Friday and discussed it with top officials and representatives. Representatives from different states were also present at the meeting.

The issue of GST rate hike on textiles will be sent to the tax rate rationalisation committee, which will submit its report by February and the issue will be further taken up for consideration in February next year, as per the Finance Minister. Apart from this, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj further informed that the Income-tax return filing is going on smoothly. “By 3 pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed. This year, 60 lakh more returns have been filed,” he informed.

READ | PM Modi to attend deposit insurance event in Delhi alongside Finance Min & RBI Governor

Tax Raids in UP based on Intelligence Inputs: FM Sitharaman

Besides, on being asked about the ongoing IT tax raids in UP,  and the collection of Rs 193 crore from businessman Piyush Jain, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the raids are not politically motivated but are being done on intelligence inputs. Union Minister Sitharaman lambasted Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav for making false allegations about the IT department taxing the wrong individual/ perfume trader. 

Currently, Manmade fibre (MMF) has an 18% tax rate, MMF yarn has a 12% tax rate, and textiles have a 5% tax rate. The Council decided to fix the inverted duty structure in the footwear and textile industries at its previous meeting on September 17. Amit Mitra, West Bengal Chief Minister's advisor, has previously requested the Centre to reverse the proposed textile tax rate hike, claiming that it would result in the closure of one lakh textile units and the loss of 15 lakh jobs. All footwear, regardless of price, will be subject to a 12% GST beginning January 1, 2022. 

READ | JP Nadda lauds PM Modi for 'appointing first female defence & finance minister'

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI

READ | Vatican defends finance trial, says rights being respected
READ | FM Sitharaman to hold pre-Budget consultations with state finance ministers on December 30
READ | Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note; finance stocks decline
Tags: Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, GST Council
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND