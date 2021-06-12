GST Council Slashes Tax Rates On COVID Relief Supplies, No Tax On Black Fungus Drugs

In a major relief to people battling the Coronavirus pandemic, the Goods and Services Tax Council, under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reduced the tax rates on essential COVID-related supplies and exempted critical medicines for treating the black fungus infection from the GST. The tax deductions will remain valid till September 30 and can be extended further upon nearing the deadline, the Council said. While most of the medicinal supplies got a tax cut, Coronavirus vaccines will continue to attract a 5% GST.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 44th GST council meeting on June 12, in New Delhi via video conferencing. The details of the GST rates for COVID-related essential supplies as decided by the GST Council are as follows:

GST Rate Cuts On COVID-19 Medicines:

No tax will be levied on drugs like Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, which are used to treat mucormycosis - a fungal disease that affects Coronavirus patients.

GST rates on anti-coagulants like heparin as well as Remdesivir - a drug for treating COVID-19, have been reduced from 12% to 5%

Tax rate on any other drug recommended by the health ministry and for COVID-19 treatment is also reduced from 12% to 5%

FM Sitharaman said that as the Central government is purchasing and paying GST for Coronavirus vaccines, and they are being given free of cost to the public, the GST rate will have no impact on the people.

Tax rates slashed on Oxygen Generation Equipment, related medical devices

The GCT Council has reduced tax rates on medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrator/generator, including personal imports, ventilators, ventilator masks /canula /helmet, BiPAP machine, electric furnaces and high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) device from 12% to 5% Besides, GST rates on temperature checking equipment have been reduced from 18% to 5% and ambulances has been reduced from 28% to 12%

The GST Council meeting was attended by MoS state Anurag Thakur, along with finance ministers and senior officials of the states and union territories. The meeting was held to decide on tax cuts for COVID-19 essential items such as medical grade oxygen, hand sanitisers, pulse oximeters, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, as well as black fungus medicine.