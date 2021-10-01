GST Revenue Collection For Sept 2021 Sees 23% Hike Year-on-year; Rs 1.17L Crore Collected

The Ministry of Finance on Friday informed that the total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021 was Rs 1,17,010 crore, 23% higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year, showing a growth in the economy rate.

Out of the total GST collection, the CGST for September 2021 was Rs 20,578 crore, and the SGST was Rs 26,767 crore. The IGST collected was Rs 60,911 crore and the CESS recorded was around Rs 8,754 crore, including the collection on import of goods at Rs 623 crore.

Accordingly, the government has settled Rs 28,812 crore to CGST and Rs 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlements. The total revenue of the Centre and states after the settlements in September stands at Rs 49,390 crore for CGST and Rs 50,907 for SGST.

Growth in GST revenue collection

The revenue for the month of September, being higher than the same period in 2020, is due to the hike in revenue from the import of goods and revenues from domestic transactions. According to government data, the revenues from the import of goods was 30% higher and revenue from domestic transactions was 27% higher than in the same month last year. The Ministry further informed that anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Partner Rajat Bose said the buoyancy in GST collection is a good indicator of economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the average monthly gross GST collection for the second quarter of the current fiscal year is now Rs 1.15 lakh crore, 5% higher than the average monthly collection. Thereafter, with a preceding trend in the revenues, it can be estimated that the second half of the year will show higher revenues.

State-wise growth of GST revenues

The Union government has released GST compensation of Rs 22,000 crore to the states for meeting their GST revenue gaps. The Ministry has also provided data regarding the state-wise growth of GST returns in September 2021. According to that, major growth has been registered from Sikkim with a 144% growth followed by Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh.

