GST Revenue Collections Witness 36% Spike Than Last Year Easing Out Of COVID Restrictions

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday, August 1, the gross GST revenue collection in the month of July 2021 is 1,16,393 crore. The GST revenue collections are 36% higher than the last year.

GST revenue collections for July 2021

As stated by the Ministry of Finance, the GST revenue collection includes CGST is ₹ 22,197 crore, SGST is ₹ 28,541 crore, IGST is ₹ 57,864 crore (including ₹ 27,900 crores collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 7,790 crore (including ₹ 815 crores collected on import of goods). The above figure includes GST collection received from GSTR-3B returns filed between 1st July 2021 to 31st July 2021 as well as IGST and cess collected from imports for the same period.

The statement further added that the GST collection for the returns filed between 1st July to 5th July 2021 of ₹ 4,937 crores had also been included in the GST collection in the press note for the month of June 2021 since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month June 21 for the taxpayers with the aggregate turnover up to Rs. 5 crores in the wake of the covid pandemic second wave.

Furthermore, the government has also settled ₹ 28,087 crores to CGST and ₹ 24100 crores to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

GST Revenue collection in 2020

The statement has also highlighted that the revenues for the month of July 2021 are 33% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. which was 87,482 crores in June 2020. The reason behind an increase in collections is because the revenues from the import of goods were 36% higher and the revenues from the domestic transactions (including import of services) are 32% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

GST collection, after posting above Rs. 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, dropped below Rs. 1 lakh crore in June 2021 as the collections during the month of June 2021 predominantly related to the month of May 2021 and during May 2021, most of the States/UTs were under either complete or partial lockdown due to COVID-19. With the easing out of COVID-19 restrictions, GST collection for July 2021 has again crossed ₹1 lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace.

(Image Credits: PTI)