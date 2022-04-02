Gujarat: Lemon Prices Soar To Rs 200 Per Kg In Rajkot Affecting Both Buyers, Traders

Amid the beginning of summer, prices of lemons have already touched the sky with Rs 200 per kg in Gujarat's Rajkot. The reason behind such soared prices is a shortage in supplies and a rise in the demand for citrus fruit. In a report published by ANI that interviewed customers in the area, it was learned that the prices have affected 'kitchen budgets'.

Lemon Prices in Gujarat surge to Rs 200 per Kg:

“The price of lemon is touching Rs 200/kg. It was around Rs 50-60/kg earlier. We have to fit everything into a budget. But this increase in price is affecting our ‘kitchen budget’. We don’t know when will the prices go down,” a customer told ANI.

'Don't know what will happen in April-May,' says a buyer

Including lemon in the diet is a common practice for citizens as temperature increases as they are a rich source of Vitamin C and help in staying hydrated while promoting digestion. Meanwhile, another customer pointed out that a surge in prices was expected but not this much. The buyer also added that they are worried about 'what will happen in April-May'.

“Prices of almost every vegetable have increased. But this is more than we had expected. It is difficult for a middle-class customer to buy such expensive vegetables. We are unable to buy lemons in a large quantity like we used to buy earlier. This increase is almost double the prices we were paying last year in the month of March, don’t know what will happen in April-May,” said Himanshu, a buyer.

following the surge in price, both the buyers and traders are affected as the buyers are forced to buy lemons in less quantity. Hence, the increase in prices has affected both traders and buyers.

(With ANI inputs)