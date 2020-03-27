Shiv Sena MP Chaturvedi Reacts To RBI's 3-month EMI Moratorium Move; Makes Big Statement

After the RBI announced a three-month moratorium on EMI installments, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi lauded the body saying that all institutions were coming together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In a massive decision, the Reserve Bank of India has announced that banks are permitted to allow a 3-month moratorium on payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020. This decision applies to all regional, rural banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs including Housing Finance Companies.

This is a welcome move from RBI. Happy to see the nation and all its institutions fight this out together. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 https://t.co/8cDfqUEpwo — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 27, 2020

RBI Governor announces slew of measures

Apart from the 3-month moratorium on EMI installments. addressing the media via a video conference, the RBI governor announced a series of measures including a reduction in the repo rate, reverse repo rate, and more. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said there was a pattern of panic withdrawal witnessed amongst customers in the wake of the falling share prices owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Urging the public to trust the financial institutions, Shaktikanta Das assured that the funds would remain safe with the banks and that there was no necessity to worry about the safety of their funds invested.

Indian banking system is safe and sound. In recent past #COVID19 related volatility in stock market has impacted share prices of banks as well resulting in some panic withdrawal of deposits from a few private sector banks: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pic.twitter.com/sONvTV6ug4 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

