HC seeks stand of Centre, RBI on plea concerning low circulation of coins for visually impaired

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India on a plea alleging low circulation of visually impaired friendly coins in the economy.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla issued notice on the application by lawyer Rohit Dandriyal and Company Secretary Rahul Kumar and asked the respondents to file their reply within two weeks.

The application forms part of their pending petition seeking directions to the authorities to withdraw the new currency notes of Rs 50 as the visually-impaired people were finding it difficult to use them due to their size and tactile marks.

The petitioners submitted that a majority of Rs 20 coins issued by the authorities are still with the banks which give a minimum of one thousand coins if one approaches them for the same.

The petitioners also claimed that while the currency notes of other denominations are visually impaired friendly, the Rs 50 note was not and there was no coin for the same.

In its petition, the petitioners relied on RTI responses from certain banks to state that “the circulation and distribution of coins are very slow” and thus sought directions to the authorities to boost the circulation of the visually-impaired friendly coins.

It also sought directions to the Centre and RBI to issue a notification to all banks for “Organizing Coins Mela, Distribution Through Small Packets, Visually Impaired Week and Awareness Program” and also appoint a committee with one independent member to oversee the circulation of coins.

The high court had earlier asked the government and RBI to examine the new currency notes and coins, observing that the visually impaired were facing hardship in identifying and using them.

It had told the government and RBI to reconsider the issue and if possible examine the new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 denominations as the visually impaired people were finding it difficult to use them due to their size and the tactile marks.

The bench had earlier refused to stay the printing and circulation of the new Rs 50 notes, issued on August 18, 2019.

The matter would be heard next on May 26. PTI ADS RKS RKS

