Highlights Of Off-cycle Meeting RBI's Monetary Policy Committee

Following are the highlights of the decisions taken in the off-cycle meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee:
* Benchmark policy rate (repo) hiked by 40 bps to 4.4% with immediate effect
* First hike in policy rate since August 2018 to increase cost of borrowing for corporates, individuals
* Cash reserve ratio hiked by 50 bps to 4.5% effective May 21
* MPC held an off-cycle meeting on May 2 & 4 to reassess evolving inflation-growth dynamics
* RBI also decides to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within target going forward
* Global commodity price dynamics driving path of food inflation in India
* Inflation expected to rule at elevated levels, warranting resolute and calibrated steps to anchor inflation expectations and contain second round effects
* Renewed lockdowns & supply chain disruptions due to resurgence of COVID-19 infections in major economies could sustain higher logistics costs for longer
* Indian economy appears capable of weathering deterioration in geopolitical conditions
* Jump in fertiliser prices and other input costs has direct impact on food prices in India
* Spillovers from global wheat shortages impacting domestic prices, even though domestic supply remains comfortable
* Next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during June 6-8.
