Himachal Pradesh Budget Proposes No New Taxes For Fiscal Year 2020-21

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented a Rs 49,131-crore populist but deficit budget for 2020-21 with no new taxes. The Minister proposed 25 new schemes with a focus on education and to eliminate nutrition among the children. In comparison to last year's budget, the budget has Rs 4,744 more this year.

The total revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 38,439 crore whereas the total revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs 39,123 crore, leaving a revenue deficit of Rs 684 crore.

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs 7,272 crore, which is four percent of the state gross domestic product.

Thakur stated that as per the estimates there is an 11 percent increase in revenue receipts from the hill state's own sources in 2020-21 compared with budget estimates of 2019-20.

Thakur presented the budget in State Assembly for over two-and-a-half hours. He said, "I believe that effective tax administration, continued support of the government of India, funding from international funding agencies, and prudent fiscal management will help us fund new and ongoing schemes."

While he further added, "The growth rate of the state''s economy is expected to be 5.6 percent during 2019-20, which is more than the estimated growth rate for the national economy."

"The advance estimates for 2019-20 have put the state''s gross domestic product (SGDP) at Rs 165,472 crore at current prices, which is Rs 11,627 crore more than the previous year's SGDP. The per capita income of Himachal Pradesh is estimated at Rs 195,255 during 2019-20. This is more than the national per capita income by Rs 60,205," Thakur pronounced.

Salient Features of the Budget:

It aims to award Rs 5 lakh to each panchayat free from the consumption of tobacco in any form.

Under the "Swasth Bachpan Yojana", the BJP led government announced to provide mid-day meals to students. Extra nutritional food will be provided to students in elementary schools under the pre-existing scheme.

In an outlay of Rs 100 crore, 80,000 youths would be given skill development allowance.

To increase the incomes of farmers, a new variety of "heeng" (asafoetida) would be promoted in high-altitude areas of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba districts. In the same way, the saffron plantation would be promoted.

To promote natural or organic farming, the budget allocated Rs 25 crore which aims to cover 20,000 hectares of land. The number is likely to get double next year in comparison to the earlier two years.

Climate Change:

As Himachal Pradesh is a hill state, and with the impact of climate change been observed, the budget allotted a subsidy of Rs 2,000 per kW (kilowatt) for executing solar projects of 250 to 500 kW capacities in the State.

For disaster mitigation, an early warning system will be set up in Kullu valley for early warning about glacial outbursts.

As hydroelectricity is an important source of state revenue, hydel projects with a combined generation capacity of 515 MW are expected to be commissioned in the next fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the Renukaji Dam Project (40 MW), which will generate electricity for the hill state and quench the thirst of the national capital, will start in 2020-21. It would be built with an outlay of Rs 6,947 crore.

Amidst the budget presented by the State Minister, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri questioned the budget stating the budget was silent on financial assistance from the Central government.