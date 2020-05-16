Reform Measures Welcomes, Hope Govt Rolls Out Measures To Aid Aviation Sector: CII

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Saturday, May 16 hailed the reform measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with investments in airports and tweaking MRO norms in the aviation sector and hoped the government would announce measures for stressed sectors also.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said that the organisation is hopeful that the finance ministry in its final announcements on Sunday will roll-out measures for the civil aviation sector as it did for the power sector.

"Today, the government announced a slew of reform measures as we all heard and one very important area that was covered was investments in airports by auctioning new airports or tweaking norms of MROs. These are the long pending demands of the industry. CII has been talking about this and it will help the industries in the very long run," Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Stressed airline sector

The CII DG further said that the airline industry is highly stressed and many airport terminals around the world have been temporarily shut down like the one in Singapore. "In India, plans of a second terminal like Bangalore, Delhi, or Mumbai may have to look at very different timelines. We are hopeful that government in its final announcements tomorrow will include something for stressed sectors like the package they announce for power sectors and we look forward same for the civil aviation sector."

Opening of airspace will give a leg up to industry

Chandrajit Banerjee further added that the civil aviation sector provides jobs to millions of people and airlines have lent support to deliver essential medical items during the pandemic.

"Airline companies have continued transportation of cargo during the COVID times, bringing in much needed essential medical items in such challenging times. The FM's announcement to open the airspace aims at providing efficiency of the sector and will really help in reducing cost and optimize airline operations that run on very thin margins given the challenging situations in the industry," Banerjee said.

He added, "This will give a leg up to industry. CII has been strongly advocating for tweaking norms to incentivise the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations in India which in the line of Make in India or Atambirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The government wants to make India a hub for airplane MRO and that was really interesting."

