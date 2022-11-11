Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new terminal of Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2. As poverty in India declines, and the base of the middle class expands, the aviation sector stares at tremendous opportunity. More people in the middle class means more people who can afford to travel in planes, the challenge for the government being establishing a web of infrastructure to keep up with this surge in demand.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India plans to increase the number of airports in India to 250 by the year 2030. India is poised to become the largest aviation market in terms of passenger headcount, by the year 2026. As India seeks to rely less on domestic consumption for growth and seeks to boost its exports, India's trade with the rest of the world will increase, which will have the second order effect of accelerating freight traffic.

India intends to beome an international aviation hub

India is seeking a role as an international aviation hub. As of now, North America, China and Europe are leading players in the field. But the necessity to keep up with the demands of an economically upwardly mobile nation opens the door for India to become a key player in the aviation sector. Data from Association of Private Airport Operators depicts that by the year of 2036, India will have 48 crore passengers which is more than the combined total of Japan and Germany. The former has a passenger headcount of 22 crores and the later has a passenger headcount of 20 crores.

The government has used public private partnership to develop India's aviation sector. Until 2013, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) was the primary player responsible for development and upgradation of airports in India. Since then, the private sector's participation has been increasing. Last year, Adani took on the responsibility of managing the Bombay airport, which was earlier managed by GMR. The government is liberalising the aviation sector, under the "Open Skies" policy and encouraging FDI in the sector, which is resulting in higher private sector participation and higher number of greenfield projects. The prospect of higher demand means higher returns, which makes investments in airports an economically viable project.

Making air travel more democratic

The Government of India is aiming to make air travel accessible to not just people living in metro cities but also to people living in 2nd and 3rd tier cities. The AAI has a plan to develop 20 airports in 2nd tier and 3rd tier cities, which will mean that even if people don't live in a metro city, they can rely on air travel, making the nation more connected, and opening up doors of oppurtunity. The policy of Public Private Partnership has proved to be useful for India's Aviation sector. The Kempegowda International airport, which PM Modi was talking about in his speech, is an example of the Public Private Partnership model's success.

Seventy-four-percent of the airport is under private players and the remaining 26% of the shares are owned by the Airport Authority of India and an agency owned by Karnataka's state government, as per information from Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said back in August that India should become an international aviation hub. “There must be an international hub in India. I think it is an important opportunity that we have an international hub within India so that many issues have to come together,” he said.

Absence of focus on infrastructure development since 1947, a liability?

The central government of India has been pushing for infrastructure development across the country, be it in the aviation sector or in the railways, with the introduction of the Bullet train line connecting Bombay and Ahmedabad, or the new Vande Bharat trains, which seek to cut the travel time, or sewage. Absence of good infrastructure has always been a major bane for India and international investors have often complained about it. Judicial backlogs and poor infrastuture are the two major pain points for international investors, according to speeches given by PM Modi. PM Narendra Modi's government is seeking to ameliorate this issue. In many provinces of India, the last significant infrastructure development project was carried out by the British during the days of the British occupation.

Seeds of change

Most sewage lines used in Bombay till date, are the ones that the British planned. The city has grown significantly since the British occupation ended, but successive Indian governments did not build new sewage infrastructure but merely built a minor pipeline to connect with the main line. This fact was discovered when the work for the underground metro in Bombay began. During the first week of November, PM Modi inaugurated a broad gauge line between central Gujarat and southern Rajasthan. Broad gauge line, which is basic railway infrastructure, did not exist between central Gujarat and southern Rajasthan. Until the first week of November, the only railway line between central Gujarat and southern Rajasthan was a meter gauge line, which was built by the British in 1891 and it was being used until PM Modi inaugurated the new line.

Just the upgradation from meter gauge to broad gauge led to a drop in travel time from 10 hours to five hours. India's Aviation sector is only a part of India's broader development story. It is worth flagging that India's aviation sector faces major challenges and Europe and North America continue to have root access. Neither India nor China manufacture aeroplane engines at scale and neither own the patent rights, the technology for that belongs to Northern American and western European nations. Even China's domestically-manufactured planes rely on imported engines manufactured by Boeing or Airbus. To become a leader in the aviation sector, India will need to develop capability that allows it to manufacture advanced engines and scale up production. Boeing and Airbus still occupy the majority of the market share in the commercial aviation industry.