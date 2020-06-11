'Revive Bengal's Historical Superiority; Kolkata Can Become A Powerhouse Again': PM Modi

While addressing the 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence in the capacity of West Bengal's capital city Kolkata in emerging as a new powerhouse, amid the rising opportunities across the country.

"If the associated traders have determination, then organic farming can be a revolution in the northeast. You can get global recognition. You all have been working in North East, Eastern India for so many decades. All the steps that the government has taken will be of great benefit to the people of East and North East. I think that Kolkata itself can become a very big leader again," PM Modi said.

"We must revive the historical superiority of Bengal in the manufacturing sector. We always hear 'What Bengal thinks today, India Thinks Tomorrow'. We have to take inspiration from this and move ahead," PM Modi added.

आप सभी नॉर्थ ईस्ट, पूर्वी भारत में इतने दशकों से काम कर रहे हैं।

सरकार ने जो तमाम कदम उठाए हैं, इनका बहुत बड़ा लाभ East और North East के लोगों को होगा।

मैं समझता हूं कि कोलकाता भी खुद फिर से एक बहुत बड़ा लीडर बन सकता है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2020

Manufacturing में बंगाल की ऐतिहासिक श्रेष्ठता को हमें पुनर्जीवित करना होगा।

हम हमेशा सुनते आए हैं “What Bengal thinks today, India Thinks Tomorrow” । हमें इससे प्रेरणा लेते हुए हमें आगे बढ़ना होगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2020

The Prime Minister also brought in the subject of self-reliance and the use of indigenously manufactured products instead of imported ones and in doing so he recalled Swami Vivekanand's saying, "The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries".

स्वामी विवेकानंद जी का बताया ये मार्ग Post-Covid world में भारत की प्रेरणा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2020

PM Modi opined that the country must work towards manufacturing those products which the country is forced to import at present. Encouraging all to buy from small scale traders and sellers, he said, "We not only buy things from these small businesses or give money to them, but we reward their hard work, so they get their due respect in the society. We don't even know how much this affects their heart, how proud they feel."

He also lauded India’s efforts in fighting the Covid-19 battle and said that India took timely action in a timely manner while coronavirus was spreading across the globe. He had said that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.