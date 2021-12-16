IN PICS | Republic Economic Summit 2021 Puts The Spotlight On India's Journey Ahead

Quick links:
The first edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ was held on November 26, 2021, welcoming Union Ministers, doyens of the business field, and policy mandarins, on a single platform.
The summit commenced with a powerful panel discussion with Sanjeev Sanyal, India's Principal Economic Advisor, who projected a 10 trillion dollar economy for India by 2035.
The audience was enthralled with the enthusiasm of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways who shared his mission to make India the world's leading manufacturing hub in five years.
Leading names in the automobile market along the likes of Hyundai Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Ather Energy engaged in a powerful discussion on 'Green mobility shift'.
Next, Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development took to the stage to detail the challenges faced by woman entrepreneurs, in a panel titled ‘Women shaping India’s growth’.
'The Future is Digital' panel saw some game-changing discussions from tech biggies like Google, Meta, PhonePe, and others who shared an enthusiastic view on India's digital boom.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT discussed the quick-evolving space of technology, cryptocurrency, and a possible new Digital Law.
India's journey towards Aatmanirbharta during the COVID-19 was detailed by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a discussion that set the tone for a 'Future Ready India'.
Dr, Krishna Ella, The Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited elaborated on the journey of India's own indigenous vaccine, and shared insights into Covaxin manufacturing.
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs traced the rise of India's voice at the global level and the importance of PM Modi as a world leader.