IN PICS | Republic Economic Summit 2021 Puts The Spotlight On India's Journey Ahead

Republic Economic Summit provided a breakthrough platform to Union Ministers, Policymakers, and Top Corporate leaders to ideate on pressing economic questions.

Ananya Varma
Arnab Goswami
1/11
Republic

The first edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ was held on November 26, 2021, welcoming Union Ministers, doyens of the business field, and policy mandarins, on a single platform. 

Sanjeev Sanyal and panelists
2/11
Republic

The summit commenced with a powerful panel discussion with Sanjeev Sanyal, India's Principal Economic Advisor, who projected a 10 trillion dollar economy for India by 2035.

Nitin Gadkari
3/11
Republic

The audience was enthralled with the enthusiasm of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways who shared his mission to make India the world's leading manufacturing hub in five years.

Hyundai Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Ather Energy
4/11
Republic

Leading names in the automobile market along the likes of Hyundai Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Ather Energy engaged in a powerful discussion on 'Green mobility shift'. 

Smriti Irani
5/11
Republic

Next, Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development took to the stage to detail the challenges faced by woman entrepreneurs, in a panel titled ‘Women shaping India’s growth’.  

Google, Meta, PhonePe executives
6/11
Republic

'The Future is Digital' panel saw some game-changing discussions from tech biggies like Google, Meta, PhonePe, and others who shared an enthusiastic view on India's digital boom.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
7/11
Republic

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT discussed the quick-evolving space of technology, cryptocurrency, and a possible new Digital Law. 

Hardeep Singh Puri
8/11
Republic

India's journey towards Aatmanirbharta during the COVID-19 was detailed by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a discussion that set the tone for a 'Future Ready India'.

Dr, Krishna Ella
9/11
Republic

Dr, Krishna Ella, The Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited elaborated on the journey of India's own indigenous vaccine, and shared insights into Covaxin manufacturing.

Piyush Goyal
10/11
Republic

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs traced the rise of India's voice at the global level and the importance of PM Modi as a world leader. 

Nouriel Roubini
11/11
Republic

The Summit concluded on a positive note with deep insights on India's future trajectory by renowned economist Nouriel Roubini in a virtual session. 

Republic Economic Summit
