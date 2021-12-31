Last Updated:

Income Tax Return Filing Last Date Still Remains December 31, Informs Revenue Secretary

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, on December 31, informed that no proposal has been made in regards to extending the date of income tax return filing.

Image: Twitter/@ANI


Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday, December 31, informed that no proposal has been made in regards to extending the date of income tax return filing. While talking with news agency ANI, Bajaj informed that the process of tax return filing is being conducted smoothly and that a total sum of Rs 5.62 crore has been filed as income tax by 3 pm today. Besides, over 20 lakh returns were filed on Friday alone and the year 2021 saw a total filing of 60 lakh returns. 

The last day of income tax return filing remains December 31, 2021

The Revenue Secretary's statement has cemented the fact that the last day of income tax return filing will remain December 31, 2021. This comes after despite the complaints by taxpayers about hardship to e-file ITR 2020-21 due to glitches in the portal. Earlier on Wednesday, the Income Tax Department had however assured that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will provide one-time relaxation for the verification of e- tax filing. In a circular issued by the CBDT, it had said, “It has been brought to the notice of Central Board of Direct Taxes (‘Board’) that a large number of electronically filed ITRs for the Assessment Year 2020-21 still remain pending with the Income-tax Department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru or pending e-Verification from the taxpayers concerned". Tap here to read more. 

