Income Tax Return Website To Close From Today, See How To Check ITR Refund Status Online

The Income Tax Department, in a statement, has informed that the existing portal for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing would not be available for a period of six days due to technical changes. Citizens who have not filed Income Tax Return (ITR) or have partly filled in the details, will have to complete the filing process today itself using incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – the existing site for e-filing of return of income.

The website will not be available from June 1 to June 6, informed the tax department.

“In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6," stated the Income Tax Department.

The Income Tax Department has also requested citizens to plan their e-filing completion work accordingly.

As we move to the new e-filing portal, e-filing services will not be available from 1st-6th June,2021.

Do plan to complete your e-filing work accordingly/by 31st May/on our new portal https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf 7th Jun, 2021 onwards.

Stay Tuned!#NewPortal #eFiling #EasingCompliance pic.twitter.com/i3wi45cTI0 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 27, 2021

On May 29, the department had also tweeted mentioning that the new portal, and its design will be more user friendly.

We are excited to be moving to the new e-Filing portal from 7th June, 2021 onwards.

The new portal, designed to be more user friendly, will have several new features and enhancements.

Stay Tuned!#NewPortal #eFiling #EasingCompliance pic.twitter.com/v6rj2era7J — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 29, 2021

If citizens do not complete the procedure by 11.59 pm tonight then they will have to wait for six days to conduct the remaining process. The tax department has clarified that the transition of the current portal to www.incometaxgov.in will be completed by June 6 and it will be operational from June 7.

How to check ITR refund claim status

By signing up on the official website of the Income Tax Department, individuals can avail ITR refund claim status online. The taxpayer will have to click on 'My Account' on the homepage of the website and click on 'Refund/Demand Status.'

The following step includes logging in to the official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in

Upon clicking on 'My Account' on the home page, details regarding 'Refund/Demand Status' will appear.

Details regarding assessment year, status, reason for failure of ITR refund; and mode of payment will be displayed to the taxpayer.

Centre extends FY21 Income Tax Return filing deadline by 2 months

With an aim to provide relief to taxpayers in this time of crisis, the Centre had extended the deadline of various Income Tax compliances last week. In a notification dated May 20, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), had informed that through its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the organization has provided relaxation with respect to Income-Tax compliances by taxpayers.