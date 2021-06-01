Last Updated:

Income Tax Return Website To Close From Today, See How To Check ITR Refund Status Online

Today is the last day to complete ITR filings while the income tax return filing website will not be available for taxpayers for at least six days.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Income Tax

The Income Tax Department, in a statement, has informed that the existing portal for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing would not be available for a period of six days due to technical changes. Citizens who have not filed Income Tax Return (ITR) or have partly filled in the details, will have to complete the filing process today itself using incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – the existing site for e-filing of return of income.

The website will not be available from June 1 to June 6, informed the tax department. 

“In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6," stated the Income Tax Department. 

The Income Tax Department has also requested citizens to plan their e-filing completion work accordingly. 

On May 29, the department had also tweeted mentioning that the new portal, and its design will be more user friendly. 

If citizens do not complete the procedure by 11.59 pm tonight then they will have to wait for six days to conduct the remaining process. The tax department has clarified that the transition of the current portal to www.incometaxgov.in will be completed by June 6 and it will be operational from June 7.

How to check ITR refund claim status

By signing up on the official website of the Income Tax Department, individuals can avail ITR refund claim status online. The taxpayer will have to click on 'My Account' on the homepage of the website and click on 'Refund/Demand Status.' 

  • The following step includes logging in to the official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in
  • Upon clicking on 'My Account' on the home page, details regarding 'Refund/Demand Status' will appear. 

Details regarding assessment year, status, reason for failure of ITR refund; and mode of payment will be displayed to the taxpayer. 

Centre extends FY21 Income Tax Return filing deadline by 2 months

With an aim to provide relief to taxpayers in this time of crisis, the Centre had extended the deadline of various Income Tax compliances last week. In a notification dated May 20, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), had informed that through its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the organization has provided relaxation with respect to Income-Tax compliances by taxpayers. 

