Income Tax Returns Exemption For Senior Citizens Of 75 & Above Notified, CBDT Issues Forms

In the latest notification by the Income Tax Department, senior citizens aged 75 or above the age of 75 will not need to file income tax returns for the financial year 2021-22. The Union Budget 2021 provides provision for relieving senior citizens aged 75 and above from filing income tax returns in the current fiscal year beginning April 1.

As announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2021, the new relaxation gives major relief to senior citizens who receive only pension and interest as a source of income by exempting them from filing income-tax returns. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has also notified rules and declaration forms which the citizens need to file with the specified bank who will later deduct the required taxes on pension, interest income, and deposit with the government.

However, the exemption from ITR filing will be only available if interest income and pension are both received in the same bank.

The decision was taken in the 75th year of Independence by reducing the compliance burden on senior citizens aged 75 and above. Announcing the same, FM Sitharaman said, "For senior citizens who only have pension and interest income, I propose exemption for filing their income tax returns. The paying bank will deduct the necessary tax on their income."

Earlier, the income tax act required all individuals having income exceeding the threshold limit to file their ITR and anyone failing to file their tax return would not only face penalties and but also gets subject to a higher rate of TDS.

Conditions for exemption of ITR filing

As stated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021, the relaxation comes with certain conditions which are as follows:

The senior citizen must be a resident of India and should be at age of 75 or above.

He/She should not have any other income source other than the pension and the interest received from the same bank.

Central Government will issue a list of specified banks that is presented in Budget 2021 and the citizen must have a pension account in that specified bank

A declaration must be issued by the senior citizen to the bank which includes all the particular details.

(With PTI inputs)