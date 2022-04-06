India-Australia Trade Deal Will Take Bilateral Trade To $100 Bn By 2030: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has revised the numbers of the increase in the amount of bilateral trade between India and Australia from the recently signed Economic Co-operation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). Goyal stated the trade will increase to USD 100 billion by 2030 from the current USD 26-27 billion, as against the earlier estimate of USD 50 billion in the next 5 years, the numbers he initially shared after the trade deal was signed on April 2.

Piyush Goyal was addressing the University of Melbourne along with Dan Tehan, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, in Melbourne. "Together this marriage can truly have far-reaching dimensions for both our economies and, if I dare say, for the rest of the world also where we can collectively engage and have an outreach to other parts of the world," he said.

Had a very important business interaction with the Australia India Chamber Of Commerce.



Businesses on both sides have demonstrated great excitement for #IndAustECTA & the potential they see in it. The agreement is a stepping stone for much greater engagement between us. 🇮🇳🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/vWurrCqAI7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2022

Piyush Goyal invites Australian businesses to invest in India

Goyal inviting Australian businesses to invest in India said, India offers, transparency, trust and rule of law. Drawing parallels between both countries, Goyal said, both India and Australia love sports, both are from the commonwealth and have adopted a democratic structure.

Union Minister of Commerce addressing the business community of Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground touched upon the complementarity between both nations and said, "India has a huge market while Australia has investible surplus." He said India offers a market of 1.4 billion consumers to the Australian enterprises. "We are now one, that's what the Unity Agreement is all about. And at this watershed moment in our relations, I think it's only appropriate that we break every barrier between the two countries whether it's movement of goods, services, people, technology, education, science, medical knowledge, we break all these barriers, see how we can work together as true brothers," Goyal said.

Highlighting the number of sectors where investments can be made and employment can be generated, Goyal said, there is huge potential in textiles, pharma, hospitality, gems and jewellery, IT, Startups etc., and Accountancy in Services.

India-Australia trade deal

India and Australia signed a trade deal intending to reduce import tax on multiple commodities. Calling the agreement "historic", Australian trade Minister Dan Tehan said it will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. He called the agreement very significant as it will make Australian exports to India cheaper and will create huge new opportunities for workers and businesses.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that the agreement is profitable for both countries with Australia's raw materials and India's quality finished goods.

A historic day for India-Australia ties. 🇮🇳🇦🇺



We are grateful to our leaders, PM @NarendraModi ji and PM @ScottMorrisonMP for their constant guidance & motivation.



The #IndAusECTA will open a plethora of opportunities in goods & services for both the nations. pic.twitter.com/KBo7vK0bbq — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 2, 2022

