'India Can Save Logistics Fuel Worth ₹311 Lakh Crore By 2050': Niti Aayog's Report

NITI Aayog, RMI and RMI India released a new report, titled 'Fast Tracking Freight in India: A Roadmap for Clean and Cost-Effective Goods Transport' that presents key opportunities for India to reduce its logistics costs. Freight transport demand is expected to grow rapidly in the future due to the rising demand for goods and services. While freight transport is essential for economic development, it is plagued by high logistics costs and contributes to rising CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions and air pollution in cities.

As per the report, India has the potential to:

Reduce its logistics cost by 4% of GDP

Achieve 10 gigatonnes of cumulative CO2 emissions savings between 2020 and 2050

Reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions by 35% and 28%, respectively, until 2050

Sudhendu J. Sinha, Advisor (Transport and Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog claimed that in India’s growing economy, Freight transportation is a critical backbone and efficient freight transport will play a major role in realising the benefits of government launched initiatives.

“Freight transportation is a critical backbone of India’s growing economy, and now more than ever, it’s important to make this transport system more cost-effective, efficient, and cleaner. Efficient freight transport will also play an essential role in realising the benefits of existing government initiatives such as Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Digital India,” said Sinha.

India can save ₹311 lakh crore

As India’s freight activity grows five-fold by 2050 and about 400 million citizens move to cities, a whole-system transformation can help uplift the freight sector.

“This transformation will be defined by tapping into opportunities such as efficient rail-based transport, the optimisation of logistics and supply chains, and shift to electric and other clean-fuel vehicles. These solutions can help India save ₹311 lakh crore cumulatively over the next three decades,” said Clay Stranger, Managing Director, RMI.

The report outlines solutions for the freight sector related to policy, technology, market, business models and infrastructure development. The recommendations include increasing the rail network’s capacity, promoting intermodal transport, improving warehousing and trucking practices, policy measures and pilot projects for clean technology adoption, and stricter fuel economy standards. When successfully deployed at scale, the proposed solutions can help India establish itself as a leader in logistics innovation and efficiency in the Asia–Pacific region and beyond.

NITI Aayog- A public policy think tank of the Government of India, established with the aim to achieve sustainable development goals with co-operative federalism by fostering the involvement of State Governments of India in the economic policy-making process using a bottom-up approach.

RMI- It is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all.

RMI India- It is an independent think-and-do tank that works with diverse stakeholders. It takes inspiration from and collaborates with RMI. RMI India's mission is to accelerate India's transition to a clean, prosperous, and inclusive energy future.

(With Agencies Inputs)

(Image Credits: AP/@RMI_INDIA/@NITIAAYOG/TWITTER)