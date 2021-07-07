India Emerging From Second COVID Wave; Will Witness Strong Economic Recovery: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, July 6, that India is emerging from the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, and that the country will see a strong economic recovery and contribute to the world economy as a growth engine. He said India will be a more active and friendly business destination, and it will be a part of more trustworthy and resilient supply chains that the post-COVID world requires, in a virtual address at the Indo-Pacific business summit's inaugural session.

India will witness strong economic recovery: Jaishankar

He also stated that the Indo-Pacific will be a hotspot of activity and energy, stating that the region's shifting circumstances reflected the realities of globalisation, the emergence of multipolarity, and the benefits of rebalancing. "India is coming out of the second wave and will witness a strong economic recovery. It will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination. We will contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy," Jaishankar said.

He noted, "And we will be very much a part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires. International cooperation, especially among businesses, will be very much a key to the better world that we all seek." The minister of foreign affairs also cited government initiatives to stimulate growth in agriculture, infrastructure, industry, and tourism. "And all of this is encapsulated by a framework that envisages an India of deeper strengths, greater capacities and more responsibility. And not least, in making it much easier to do business," he said.

He stated, "A seamless and integrated space was disconnected decades ago by the strategy of the day. Today, as many Indian Ocean economies trade further east and as Pacific ones too have displayed a presence south and westwards, we are quite sensibly seeing the landscape for what it really is. Indo-Pacific reflects the reality of globalization, the emergence of multi-polarity and the benefits of rebalancing. It means the overcoming of the Cold War and a rejection of bipolarity and dominance. Most of all, it is an expression of our collective interest in promoting global prosperity and securing the global commons."

MEA Jaishankar speaks on COVID impact on economy

He claimed that India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) "clearly verifies this assertion." He added, "As we speak of common good and common efforts, it is natural that this is addressed, amongst other means, through a business summit. So once again, I am so glad to welcome you all to it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the establishment of the IPOI during the East Asia Summit in Bangkok in 2019, with the goal of conserving and sustainably using the maritime domain while also making significant efforts to develop a safe and secure maritime domain. The changing scenario in the Indo-Pacific area, as a result of China's expanding military daring, has become a key topic of discussion among major world powers.

In light of the Indo-growing Pacific's strategic importance, several countries and blocs have released their visions for the region. "The transformation of the last decade is today over-shadowed, unfortunately, by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," Jaishankar said. Our supply chains have been disrupted, manufacturing has been badly impacted, international trade has become uncertain, and many service sectors have been damaged, according to him.

He asserted, "Globalised production networks remain vulnerable and fragile, with global merchandise trade falling by 5.6 per cent in 2020, compared to 2019 and the predicted trade in services declining by as much as 15.4 per cent in the same duration. This decline in merchandise trade is the sharpest since 2009, whereas the decline in services trade is the biggest since 1990. The hit taken by travel, transport and tourism activities is alarming and really moves us into unchartered territory."

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/Pixabay