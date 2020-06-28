Many Other 'locked' Things Also Being Unlocked In Unlock Phase: PM Modi On Sector Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country is 'unlocking' many sectors that have been locked for decades during the nationwide 'unlock' phase. While addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said that the sectors like mining, agriculture and space have been 'locked' for may decades and are now 'unlocked' after major decisions and reforms made by the Centre govt during the time of crisis.

The decision to allow commercial auction has changed the situation in the mining sector. Similarly, the historic reforms brought in the space sector will give impetus to the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and it will also advance the country in terms of technology, PM asserted.

"Many other things that were kept 'locked' for decades are also getting unlocked during this Unlock phase. For a long time, the mining sector was in 'lockdown'. One decision to allow commercial auction has changed the situation", PM Modi said.

"A few days ago, historic reforms have been brought in space sector. The Space sector has also been opened which will give impetus to the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and it will also advance the country in the terms of technology" he added.

While referring to unlocking the Agriculture sector, PM Modi said many things were in the lockdown for decades it has also been unlocked. He said Farmers can now sell their produce directly to anyone who wishes to buy from them and secondly, the farmers are also getting more farm credits.

"There are many other sectors where the country is opening up to the new avenues of development during the present times of crisis by taking historic decisions", PM said.

