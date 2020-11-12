'India Made Strong Economic Comeback While Containing Pandemic': MoS Anurag Thakur

There has been a strong recovery in India's state of the economy over the last couple of months, even as the country continues to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Anurag Thakur on Thursday. At a press briefing alongside Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he noted a steep decline in active Coronavirus cases from over 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh, with fatality rate dropping at 1.47% which is the lowest among several countries fighting the pandemic.

Anurag Thakur presented the October figures of various economic sectors that reflect a boost in the nation's economy that has been severely affected by the nationwide lockdown imposed since March to curb the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, energy consumption growth trended 12% higher in October compared to the last month. Besides this, GST collections for the same month grossed at Rs 1.05 lakh crore, which is 10% up against the preceding month.

Presenting a slide on the current state of the economy, the MoS Finance said, "The Composite Purchase Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 58.9 in October, higher than the previous month's 54.6, registering the strongest increase in output in nearly nine years."

'Strong economical comeback'

Thakur also noted a 20% growth in the daily railway freight tonnage against that of last year, while bank credits' growth showed marginal improvement of 5.1% on October 23, 2020.

"Markets are on a record-high and India's foreign exchange reserves are at $560 billion. India has made a strong comeback economically. RBI has said that India will do better in the fourth quarter. So the mood in the country, as well as Moody's rating for India, has improved, " the Minister said.

Additionally, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows have witnessed a 13% rise between April and August at $35.37 billion. "RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast," he added. According to the Finance Ministry, prominent economists have suggested that the rebound is not only because of an increase in demand but also due to strong economic growth.

