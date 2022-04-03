'India On Cusp Of Major Economic Recovery' Despite Effects Of Ukraine War: NITI Aayog VC

The NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman, Dr Rajiv Kumar, said on Sunday that India is on the verge of significant economic recovery and concerns about stagflation are "overhyped," as the government's policies over the previous seven years have created a solid economic basis. Despite the economic difficulties spawned by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which also affects global supply chains, Rajiv Kumar insisted that India will continue to be the world's fastest-growing economy. Speaking about the reforms in the last seven years of the current government, Kumar said a strong foundation has been laid for the further rapid increase in the Indian economy.

"Given all the reforms that we have done in the last seven years, and given that we are seeing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully, and the 7.8 per cent rate of growth that we will get this year (2022-23), a very strong foundation is now being laid for the further rapid increase in economic growth in the coming years," Dr Rajiv Kumar said in an interview to the PTI.

Kumar further added, "So, I think India is on the cusp of a major economic recovery and economic growth," even as he admitted that India's GDP growth projection could be revised because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. On February 24, Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine. Following the attack, Western countries, especially the United States, slapped severe economic and other penalties on Russia.

"But even then, India will remain the fastest growing economy and all the other economic parameters are actually quite within the range," Dr Rajiv Kumar said.

On rising Inflation and fear of stagflation

When asked about growing inflation and rising prices in the country, the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman stated that the RBI is keeping a careful eye on the situation as per its mandate. "I am sure that the RBI is well in control of it (inflation) and will take the necessary steps if and when required," Kumar said.

In February, retail inflation reached an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent, maintaining beyond the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for the second month in a row, while wholesale price-based inflation jumped to 13.11 per cent as crude oil and non-food item prices rose. It's worth noting that the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has been given the task of keeping annual inflation at 4% through March 31, 2026, with a maximum tolerance of 6% and a minimum tolerance of 2%. Concerns about the possibility of stagflation were addressed by Kumar, who stated that the Indian economy is expected to grow 7.8% this fiscal year, which is nowhere near the definition of stagflation.

"I think this has been overhyped because when you talk about stagflation, we talk about growth rates which are much below your rate of growth or potential output, which is not true at all for this time," he said.

Stagflation is characterised as a condition in which inflation and unemployment are both high, and demand in the economy is likewise stagnating.

On rising fuel prices

On rising petrol and diesel prices, NITI Aayog's VC said that fuel costs are increasing worldwide due to the situation. "In the past, the government had taken steps to reduce the tax burden. And I think it's time now for the states to come forward if they feel that this is required to be done," he further noted. However, he also asserted that the government keeps a close eye on the prices of all commodities, including fuel and will take measures as necessary.

Image: PTI