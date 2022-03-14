India Post Announces New Savings & Interest Rules, Changes To Be Implemented From April 1

Post offices in a circular conveyed that they will stop paying Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts in cash, the above new regulations will come into effect from next month, April 1 2022. The department has compulsory to either open savings account in the post office or open an account in any bank to avail the benefit of interests.

For people who already have a bank account, they would need to link it with Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts. If due to any technical circumstances, someone is not able to link their account then the outstanding interest will be paid to them either by directly crediting it to a post office savings account or by cheque.

The circular added that many aforementioned account holders have yet not linked their accounts with a post saving account or a bank account. “The interest due in these Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts are left unpaid in sundry office accounts. Further, it has been observed that many term account holders are not aware of the annual interest payment of TD Accounts," the circular said.

Reasons for this step

Listing the reasons behind the new rules and regulations department of the post raised concerns over the rising in money laundering and other kinds of similar frauds. The decision has also been taken to promote the use of digital transactions among the citizen and to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the post office bank department.

Quoting the circular it said, "better control over Post Office Savings Bank operations, promotion of digital transactions, prevention of money laundering activities and as a preventive measure to avoid frauds, the competent authority has decided for mandatory linking of either post office savings account or bank account for crediting of interest payment of Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts."

It is pertaining to note that the undrawn interest from the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts will not earn any additional interest, but if the interest is transferred to the savings account of either bank or post office then it will earn additional interests.