India Sees Around 15% Growth In Export Of Agricultural, Processed Food Products In Apr-Oct

In a big boost to agricultural export prospects, India saw a considerable increase in agricultural and processed food exports in the April-October period of the current fiscal year, 2021-22, compared to the same seven-month period of the previous fiscal year, 2020-21. According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics' (DGCI&S) Quick Estimates, overall exports of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased by 14.7% in USD from April to October 2021 compared to the same period the previous year.

From April to October 2020, total APEDA exports climbed by USD 10,157 million to USD 11,651 million in April to October 2021. Despite COVID-19 limits, this increase in exports was achieved. The considerable increase in agri-exports is considered as evidence of the government's commitment to increasing farmers' income by emphasising the country's agricultural and processed food exports.

The strong increase in agricultural and processed food exports shown in the first seven months of this fiscal year is a continuation of the gain seen in the fiscal year 2020-21. Rice exports climbed by 10.5% between April and October 2020 and April and October 2021, rising from USD 4777.35 million to USD 5278.95 million. According to a government release, fresh fruit and vegetable exports increased by 11.6 % in USD, while processed food products such as cereals, preparations, and other processed items increased by 29 %. Fresh fruits and vegetables were shipped to the cost of USD 1374.59 million in April-October 2020-21, rising to USD 1534.05 million in April-October 2021-22. In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, India's export of other cereals increased by 85.4%, while exports of meat, dairy, and poultry products increased by 15.6% (2021-22).

Other cereals exports grew from USD 274.98 million in April-October 2020 to USD 509.77 million in April-October 2021, while meat, dairy, and poultry exports grew from USD 1978.6 million in April-October 2020 to USD 2286.32 million in April-October 2021. Cashew exports increased by 29.2% from April to October 2021, up from USD 205.29 million in April to October 2020 to USD 265.27 million in April to October 2021. The steps done by APEDA, which is part of the Ministry of Commerce, have enabled the country to reach this milestone at a time when most economic activities have been severely hampered by the limitations imposed following the onset of the second wave of COVID-19.

“We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for exports from eastern, north-eastern regions and hilly states, where infrastructure was earlier not adequate,” said Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA.

APEDA's various initiatives for the export promotion of agricultural and processed food products:

The APEDA has made a number of steps to promote items with registered geographical indications (GI) in India, including hosting virtual Buyer Seller Meet(s) on agricultural and food products with the UAE and GI products, including handicrafts, with the United States. APEDA's strategy to hold Virtual Buyer Seller Meets (VBSM) with potential importing countries to popularise the GI products of main agricultural commodities sold is still going strong.

APEDA has recognised 220 labs across India to provide testing services to a wide range of products and exporters in order to enable smooth quality certification of products to be exported.

APEDA also helps certified laboratories upgrade and strengthen their export testing and residue monitoring plans. APEDA also assists with agricultural product exports through financial aid programmes for infrastructure development, quality enhancement, and market growth.

APEDA organises exporters' participation in international trade fairs, giving them a platform to market their food goods in the worldwide marketplace. APEDA also conducts national events to promote agri-exports, such as AAHAR, Organic World Congress, BioFach India, and others.

APEDA also begins the registration of horticultural pack-houses in order to meet the quality requirements of the worldwide market. For example, registration of export units for peanut shelling, grading, and processing facilities ensures quality compliance for EU and non-EU nations.

APEDA registers meat processing plants and abattoirs to ensure that they meet international food safety and quality standards. Another important project is the creation and deployment of traceability systems that ensure importing countries' food safety and quality compliance.

APEDA develops and disseminates diverse international trade analytical information, market access information, and responds to trade inquiries in order to enhance exports.

IMAGE: PTI - Representative Image