India Targets To Achieve $5 Billion Export Of Spices, Says Ministry Of Commerce Official

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, India accomplished its highest-ever spice export of USD four billion last year and is now aiming for USD five billion in supply to international markets this year, says a top Commerce Ministry official. In a seminar organised by the Spices Board of India, Ministry of Commerce Joint Secretary Diwakar Nath Mishra said, "India is one of the top 10 agriculture produce exporters in the world, and we have been witnessing robust growth in our agriculture exports during the last couple of years… Our next target is to achieve US$ 5 billion export of spices."

Mishra stated at the conference on Saturday that despite the pandemic spreading worldwide, the export of spices has increased. He noted, "Despite the unprecedented global pandemic, India has been able to meet the increased global demand, emerging as a significant global supplier of food and other essential agricultural products with East Asia, America and European Union are the important export markets."

According to him, just 13 to 14% of the country's total spice production is exported, leaving the balance for internal consumption. He noted, "We are the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of spices in the world. Because of the peculiar agro-climatic conditions of our country, spices are extensively cultivated in every state, presenting us great potential for further expansion in its production and exported."

Mishra claimed that the export of spices was on the rise in 2020-21, surpassing the USD 4 billion mark for the first time and that the Ministry of Commerce was doing everything possible to assist agricultural exports, particularly spices. He claimed that Indian spices are of the highest quality, stating that our Kashmir Saffron is sold at the world's top price of Rs 3.5 lakh per kg and our Ginger, Turmeric, Coriander, and Cumin have all fetched the finest price in the world.

He noted, "For the first time, “Bhut Jolokia”, one of the hottest chillis in the world was exported from Nagaland to London. Indian spices are capturing the world markets at a very fast pace."

Spices are our assets, not trade commodities; their ever-changing uses and advantages make them one of the most promising parts of total agricultural production. It is critical to document traditional knowledge about the uses and benefits of spices to validate their therapeutic and immune-boosting capabilities in modern scientific and clinical studies. Apart from strengthening the healthcare system, this may open up a whole new world and viewpoint for the spice industry.

