India To Record Double-digit GDP Growth In 2021, Projects Moody's Amid 2nd COVID-19 Wave

In a heartening development on Tuesday, global rating agency Moody's predicted that India will record a double-digit GDP growth in 2021 despite the COVID-19 crisis. It foresees that the impact on economic activity shall be less severe than that seen in 2020 owing to the focus on 'micro-containment zones' rather than a national lockdown. Moreover, it noted that India's very low COVID-19 fatality tally and relatively younger population might help mitigate risks.

For this calendar year, Moody's has projected the economic growth rate at 12%. At the same time, it warned that the second COVID-19 wave might impact the growth forecast owing to the reimposition of curbs. Earlier, the RBI had projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5% for the financial year beginning April 1, 2021.

Moody's Investors Service stated, "India's very low coronavirus death count (only about 1,70,179 deaths have been recorded as of April 12) and relatively very young population also help mitigate risks. GDP is still likely to grow in double digits in 2021 given the low level of activity in 2020". It added, "The second wave of infections presents a risk to our growth forecast as the reimposition of virus management measures will curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment".

India exits technical recession

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office in February, India's GDP expanded by 0.4% in the third quarter (October-December) of 2020-21. Thus, India emerged as one of the only major economies in the world to post growth in the last quarter of 2020. This development also assumes significance as the country came out of a technical recession. During the April-June quarter of 2020-21, the GDP crashed by 23.9% which was attributed to the fact that the country was among the economies worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was followed by the contraction of GDP by 7.5% in the second quarter (July-September). As the GDP contracted for two continuous quarters, the country plunged into a technical recession. The release of the GDP estimates for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 (January-March) shall be on May 31, 2021.

COVID-19 crisis

At present, there are 12,64,698 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,22,53,697 patients have been discharged besides 1,71,058 fatalities. With a huge spurt in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, many states have imposed a night curfew and imposed restrictions on gatherings. While the vaccination is currently open only for those aged above 45 years, the Centre has taken immediate steps to increase the pace of the drive. For instance, the Drugs Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD, COVAXIN and Sputnik V.

In an important announcement earlier in the day, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO(Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In place of the local clinical trial requirement, the post-approval bridging clinical trial shall be mandated. Furthermore, the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for 7 days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within India.