Indian Economy Well-paced To Support Growth, Don't See Recession In India For 2022-23: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said that the Indian economy is in better shape to support growth and also ruled out the prospects of a recession in India in FY 2022-23. As inflation grips nations across the world including in India and the continuing war in Ukraine coupled with the withdrawal of the pandemic era incentives by the central banks, many global experts have already expressed the fear of recession in the western nations including the USA.

According to the GDP data announced on May 31, the Indian economy outpaced the pre-pandemic levels - GDP for 2021-22 grew by 8.7 per cent.

It's pertinent to note, the CEA has declined the possibility of recession in India even from a western perspective - Decline of GDP in two consecutive quarters is known as a 'recession'. "As far as India is concerned, I do not see the prospect of recession as defined in the west, in the US, or even as understood in context of developing countries... I do not see a recession for the Indian economy for 2022-23."

'Indian economy has reached pre-pandemic levels in many sectors': CEA

CEA Nageswaran stated during the virtual media briefing on May 31 that many sectors of the Indian economy have reached the pre-pandemic levels. "Recovery has been consolidated. Pre-pandemic levels of activity have been captured in several sectors. India is in a better place than many other nations & financial sector is in far better shape to support growth," adding further on the steps taken to counter the inflationary trend in the Indian economy he said, "Govt has been proactive in countering inflation pressures. RBI raised the repo rate. We've record foodgrain productions, states set up price stabilization funds, reduction of petrol-diesel prices, subsidy in cylinders, export duties imposed on steel & iron core."

India although connected with the world economy is better in terms of managing inflation as compared to other nations, Nageswaran said, "India isn't an island with respect to inflation. It is global today. Germany which is the most anti-inflation country is experiencing inflation at unprecedented levels. In the UK, inflation is expected to be in double digits in the 2nd half of the year. India at 6% is much better than others," and also highlighted how it will be difficult for other nations to counter inflation but not for India in the light of the challenges emanating from the war-ravaged Ukraine and the interest rate movements by the central banks, "Tightening happening in central banks in the developed world, the possibility of commodity prices going up further due to war situation may pose challenges. There are multiple ways that could lead to growing inflation, but again, it'd be harder for other countries than it is for India."

IMAGE: PTI