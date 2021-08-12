Indian Economy's Buoyancy Visible; Hasn't Reached Level Of Easing Liquidity: FM Sitharaman

Indian economy's buoyancy is now visible as it has benefitted from the coordinated efforts and collective thinking of all its stakeholders, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Thursday.

Addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021, Sitharaman announced that the Finance Ministry is sure to pay GST compensations to all states on time. "States will have money in their hands to undertake all the developmental activities they need to take," she said.

Sitharaman thanked the industry for their 'level-heading thinking' when the country was facing challenges during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that no one was able to predict the sheer scale and speed at which the second wave would hit India.

The Finance Minister explained that the government has been an active participant in India's economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic. She stated the public spending during the COVID-19 outbreak has ensured nearly 9% growth of the core sector, adding that the government has given all the boost to necessary consumption.

The Indian economy has not reached the level where the Reserve Bank of India can begin pulling back liquidity as the economy is still recovering from the shock of two major COVID waves, said Sitharaman.

"I am glad that RBI understands that quicker retrieval of the liquidity from the economy may not do the necessary things to win," Sitharaman said. "They have not given any indication about wanting to suck out the liquidity that is available there," she added.

FDI inflow up by 37%, foreign reserves at $620 billion

Sitharaman conveyed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been flowing into India with a 37% higher inflow during the first five months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. She explained that the country's foreign reserves are at $620 billion as of July. "The messages and indications which are coming are very clear that the economy is reviving to come out," she added.

The Minister asserted that the buoyancy in direct taxation is also improving. Commenting on the disinvestment plans of the government, she said, "our commitment to disinvestment and privatization is firmly ingrained in the policy. There is no discretion and there is a calendar." The government has set a target to complete the privatization of Air India and BPCL, among other state-run companies and banks in 2022.