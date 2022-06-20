Indian Economy's Growth To Slow Down But Will Outpace Emerging Economies: Finance Ministry

The Indian economy will grow at a slowing pace, however, better than other emerging economies, as indicated in the monthly review report of the Finance Ministry - Monthly Economic Review May 2022. This comes in the backdrop of various international agencies predicting slowing of economic growth globally. The various factors responsible for the tepid growth would include supply bottlenecks, earlier than expected withdrawal of monetary accomodation, commodity price inflation.

“High-wire balancing act between maintaining growth momentum, restraining inflation, keeping the fiscal deficit within budget and ensuring a gradual evolution of the exchange rate in line with underlying external fundamentals of the economy is the challenge for policymaking this financial year," according to the ministry’s Monthly Economic report for May 2022.

The Balancing Act: Putting macro-economic stability above near-term growth

The report added that the aforementioned combination to be maintained will require prioritising macro-economic stability over short-term growth, which will result in the creation of domestic and foreign capital to fund India's investment needs and economic growth to improve the employment scenario and quality of life aspirations of Indians.

“The recent 50 basis point repo rate hike by the RBI taking the repo rate to 4.9% and counteractive policy action by the government in the form of excise duty cuts, rationalisation of custom duties, enhanced subsidy to targeted sections, trade policy changes and the government’s continued commitment to enhance capex (capital expenditure) are expected to restrain inflation while underpinning economic growth in the ongoing fiscal year," the report said.

Steps to drive Economic Growth

Moreover, in the medium term, various government announcements like the successful rollout of the Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI), building capacities of renewable sources of energy while working on various fronts to come up with alternatives to reduce import dependence on crude-oil will further drive economic expansion.

The report stresses on India's high vaccine coverage and the strength of the financial sector to better capacitate weather challenges such as, "managing its fiscal deficit, sustaining economic growth, reining in inflation and containing the current account deficit while maintaining a fair value of the Indian currency."

The provisional estimates of GDP released on May 31, 2022 indicate India's complete revival to the pre-pandemic levels although the contact-intensive sectors are yet to recover, noted the report.

