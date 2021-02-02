Indian Exports Grow By 5.4% In Jan 2021; Drugs & Pharma Record 16.4% Hike Amid Coronavirus

India's exports grew by nearly USD 1.4 billion in January 2021, marking a nearly 5.4 percent increase from the previous month, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

As per the Commerce Ministry, the country has recorded the highest surge in exports of engineering goods nearly 18.7 per cent YoY amounting to USD 1.2 billion, with the largest markets in South Africa (USD 489.9 million) and United States (USD 160.7 million).

Another sector that has recorded a substantial increase in exports is drugs and pharmaceuticals which has witnessed a 16.4 percent YoY hike amounting to nearly USD 292.6 million. Iron ore exports have also surged exponentially by 108.7 percent YoY which is an increase of USD 274.6 million.

When it comes to imports, there has been an increase of USD 842 million, about 2 percent growth from January 2020, this year. The overall statistics have plunged sharply due to the decline of imports of mainly petroleum products and transport equipment. Based on the data put out by the Commerce Ministry, India is recording a narrow trade deficit of 3.6 percent YoY equivalent to USD 545.3 for January 2021.

India begins vaccine export

Meanwhile, it is highly likely that the surge in the export of drugs and pharmaceutical products would only increase in the coming future with India commencing the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighboring countries and key partners.

Prior to the delivery of vaccines, India has also supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, masks, ventilators, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries in the thick of the pandemic.

