Indian Migrant Workers To Send Home Record $100 Billion In 2022, Says World Bank Report

According to a World Bank report released last week, remittances sent from India's migrant workers are expected to increase by 12% this year to reach a record $100 billion. This positions the country to retain its spot as the world's top recipient of remittances, putting the inflow far ahead of Mexico ($60 billion), China ($51 billion), the Philippines ($38 billion), Egypt ($32 billion) and Pakistan ($29 billion). Notably, the remittance growth in 2021 from a year earlier at 7.5%.

The remittances to South Asia increased by an expected 3.5% regionally to $163 billion in 2022, according to the World Bank's latest Migration and Development Brief. There is, however, a significant disparity across nations in this region. The remittances from other countries, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, are anticipated to drop by an average of roughly 10%, while remittances to India are forecast to rise by 12%. Also, the remittances to Nepal will only grow by 4%, according to the report.

The World Bank said that in the year 2022, India is the only country in the world that is on track to receive $100 billion in yearly remittances. "Growth in remittance flows is estimated at 9.3 per cent for Latin America and the Caribbean, 3.5 per cent in South Asia, 2.5 per cent in the Middle East and North Africa, and 0.7 per cent in East Asia and the Pacific. In 2022, for the first time a single country, India is on track to receive more than USD 100 billion in yearly remittances,” the World Bank said in a statement.

According to World Bank, the remittances to India were enhanced by wage hikes and a strong labour market in the United States and other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. It was observed that there was a gradual shift in Indian migrants’ key destinations from largely low-skilled, informal employment in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to a dominant share of high-income countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific countries such as Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Notably, between 2016-17 and 2020-21, the share of remittances from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore increased from 26% to over 36%, while the share from the 5 GCC countries i.e. Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar fell from 54 to 28%.

In addition to this, it seems that the Indian migrants may have taken advantage of the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar (10 per cent between January and September 2022) and increased remittance flows.

