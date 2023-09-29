Indian Navy, Australia Forge Stronger Ties To Navigate Complex Waters Of The IOR

India and Australia are acknowledging the growing importance of addressing subsurface challenges in their shared maritime domain, particularly as they expand their submarine fleets. According to and IDRW report, nearly 15 countries operate submarines in the Indian Ocean region. Subsequently, it raises a pressing need to develop underwater search and rescue capabilities, making collaboration between India and Australia highly pertinent.

In 2021, both nations responded promptly to assist Indonesia in locating the disabled submarine KRI Nanggala, the IDRW report states. Notably, KRI Nanggala had been engaged in a torpedo drill in the region but failed to report its results as expected. The Indonesian Navy raised alarm and transmitted a distress call to the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office to report the submarine as missing and presumably sunk. At the time it went missing, Nanggala accounted for 53 people on board. This tragic event underscored the complexities and challenges of conducting such operations within the Indian Ocean and the need for improved underwater search and rescue capabilities in the region.

Meeting Growing Demands in Commercial Activities

As commercial underwater activities in the Indian Ocean Region, including seabed mining and subsea infrastructure installation grow, the demand for underwater search and rescue capabilities becomes more pronounced. These activities often involve valuable assets that may require rescue or recovery in case of accidents.

According to Lt Cdr (Retd) Bijay Nair, traditional maritime search and rescue efforts primarily rely on vessels, aircraft, and space-based assets. However, underwater search and rescue is considerably more intricate, requiring specialized skills and technology to locate, recover, and salvage disabled underwater vehicles and high-value assets like aircraft black boxes. The Indian Ocean's distinct tropical waters add an additional layer of complexity to underwater sensing.

Expanding Submarine Fleets: A Shared Endeavor

Both India and Australia have plans to expand their respective submarine fleets. The Indian Navy already possesses a third-generation deep submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV), while Australia is considering acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, IDRW states. However, there is room for further development of sovereign rescue capabilities in both nations.

Collaboration in this area can significantly enhance the chances of successful search and recovery efforts for their submarines and those of their partners. Possibilities include joint rescue exercises, training initiatives, and capacity-building programs. Participation in multilateral exercises and groups like the Pacific Reach exercise and the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) can improve interoperability and coordination.

Notably, institutions such as India's National Institute of Ocean Technology and Australia's CSIRO could collaborate on developing innovative solutions. These might include underwater robotics or deep-sea autonomous vessels to bolster submarine rescue capabilities. As underwater activities continue to grow in the Indian Ocean region, India and Australia's collaboration in developing underwater search and rescue capabilities holds not only strategic importance but also contributes to regional security and safety. Their joint efforts aim to address the unique challenges presented by the Indian Ocean and ensure the safety of assets and personnel in this critical maritime domain.