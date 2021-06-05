India's Economic Rebound: Niti Aayog VC Echoes RBI's Q1 Forecast; 10-10.5% Growth In FY22

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the GDP growth forecast for the Financial year 2022 to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in India, which is going to impact our economy in the first quarter, informed Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

The Niti Aayog VC was quoted by ANI saying, "RBI cuts GDP growth forecast for FY22 to 9.5% from 10.5% due to impact of 2nd wave, which is going to impact our economy in 1st quarter. The economy will recover below than expected in 1st quarter. Our economy will grow at a pace of 10%-10.5% in FY22."

On Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the reverse repo rate will also remain unchanged at 3.35% as economic impact amid COVID-19 second wave is expected to remain contained due to lower restrictions. The RBI has estimated that real GDP will be 9.5% in FY21-22 while inflation is estimated to remain at 5.1%

While RBI had estimated a 10.5% growth previously, with the onset of monsoon and the peaking second COVID wave, RBI has revised it to 9.5%. Detailing quarterly estimates, Das revised Q1 growth to 18.5% from the previous forecast of 26.2%, Q2 estimates at 7.9% compared to 8.3%, Q3 at 7.2% compared to 5.4%, and Q4 at 6.6% compared to 6.2%. Highlighting RBI's proactive and pre-emptive approach, Das said that Rs 36,545 crore liquidity had been infused in the industry. The big numbers are equally in part due to the base effect, as growth had slowed dramatically the previous year and any increase would be relative.

India's GDP shrinks by 7.3% in FY 21

India's economy grew by 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 percent, official data showed on Monday. The fourth-quarter growth was better than the 0.5 percent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2020-21. The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 3 percent in the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

(With Agency Inputs)