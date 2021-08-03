India's Exports Hit A Record $35.17 Bn In The Month Of July, Deficit Stands At $11.23 Bn

India has witnessed the "highest ever monthly figure" of $35.17 billion after the merchandise exports grew by 34% from the month of July last year. The healthy growth has been seen on the account of items like petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery segments. However, according to the provisional data released, the trade deficit widened to $11.23 billion, as the merchandise imports also shot up to $46.4 billion, the second-highest in history.

Country-wise data of exports and imports

The top increase of exports by value was to the United Arab Emirates, US, and Belgium. However, the exports from India to Malaysia, Iran and Tanzania declined the most. The imports from UAE, Iraq and Switzerland increased, and from France, Germany and Kazakhstan declined.

"India is thus a net importer in July 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 11.23 billion, widened by 110.56% over the trade deficit of USD 5.33 billion in July 2020," the statement read.

The data revealed that the exports of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery in July increased to USD 3.82 billion, USD 2.82 billion and USD 1.95 billion, respectively.

Furthermore, imports of petroleum, crude, and products soared by 97% to $6.35 billion followed by growth in imports of gold which rose to 135.5% taking it to $2.42 billion. Similarly, imports of pearls, precious and semi-precious stones in inbound shipment stood at $1.68 billion.

However, a trade deficit was also witnessed due to negative growth in the exports of oilseeds, rice and meat, and dairy and poultry products in this month. Also, imports of transport equipment, project goods, and silver posted negative growth.

Covering 32.64% of its annual target of $400 billion, India now looks forward to $269.44 billion or $33.68 billion per month.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter for sharing the numbers.

Check his tweet:

Make in India, Make for the World:



India’s merchandise exports in July 2021 was $35.17 bn, an increase of 34% over July 2019.



PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has given a boost to exports. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2021



Exports and Imports in the previous months

An increase in exports and imports was also witnessed in the previous few months as per the data states.

The data reveals exports during April to July 2021-22 grew by 73.86% year-on-year to $130.56 billion as against $75.10 billion in the same period last year. Similarly, imports during the first four months of the fiscal increased by 90.90% to $172.53 billion.

