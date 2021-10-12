India's Foreign Secy Discusses Defence Ties With US Naval Operations Chief

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, met with Admiral Michael Gilday, the US Chief of Naval Operations to discuss India-US defence relations and continued maritime cooperation. Arindam Bagchi, a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, announced on Twitter that Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla welcomed Admiral Michael Gilday of the United States Navy on his official visit to India, and they talked about the relationship between India and the United States in the area of defence as well as ongoing maritime cooperation.

Gilday had already attended the formal Guard of Honour in New Delhi, as well as a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial. From October 11 to 15, the US Naval Chief is in India on a five-day official visit. Admiral Gilday will meet with the Commanders-in-Chief of the Indian Navy's Western and Eastern Naval Commands at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, respectively.

"Bilateral relationship would only grow stronger in the years ahead"

Shringla, last week on Wednesday stated that the country's relationship with the United States is critical not only for the two of them but also for guaranteeing a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. He said there is every reason to expect that the bilateral relationship would only grow stronger in the years ahead, and the two nations are ready to move forward tremendously.

He said, "India considers its relationship with the US to be of paramount importance, not only for our respective nations but also in ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, and a peaceful and prosperous world." Shringla further stated that the US and India will work together to maintain peace, security, and stability in South Asia and beyond, referring to Afghanistan. Gilday, on the other hand also said that India is one of their most important strategic partners, and their partnership is a cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Shringla bid farewell to Nepalese Ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya

Earlier today, Shringla bid farewell to Nepalese Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya on Tuesday, who will return to Nepal after completing his mission. Shringla acknowledged Nilambar Acharya's significant contribution to advancing the two countries' close and diversified connections.

