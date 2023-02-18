India’s G20 Presidency Kicks Into High Gear; All You Need To Know About Forthcoming Events

With the motto of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, India is moving forwards with its G20 presidency with a jam-packed calendar in the upcoming two weeks. From the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to the Culture group meeting, India will be hosting a plethora of events which will be graced by prominent leaders around the world. Indian cities of Bangluru, Khajuraho, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amritsar, etc will be hosting several meetings. In the span of just two weeks.

Last year, India assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 countries, from its predecessor Indonesia, and since then the country has organised several multilateral talks and summits over wide-ranging topics. Issues of the global economy, International security and cooperation are expected to be discussed in the meeting. Here’s a look at what the next two weeks will entail.

Exciting two-week schedule

First FMCBG and Second FCBD Meeting (22-25 February) - The jam-packed week will start with the first G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' (FMCBG) and the second Finance and Central Bank Deputies' (FCBD) Meetings. The meetings which will delve into the nitty-gritty of the global economy will be organised in Bengaluru. According to the Press Information Bureau, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Anurag Thakur will be addressing the sessions. While Thakur will attend the inaugural session on the 22nd, the Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman will deliver the Presidency address on the 25th. According to PIB, over 500 delegates from 29 countries and International organisations are expected to participate in the four-day summit. The US Department of Treasury informed that the US Secretary of Treasury Janet L. Yellen will also travel to Bangluru to participate in the event. The press release also stated that the issue Russia-Ukraine war will also be touched upon.

First Culture Working Group Meeting (23-25 February) - The first G20 Culture Group (CWG) meeting will be organised in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. The event will be organised from February 22 to February 25. India’s cultural track will be based on the idea of “culture for life” and will deal with promoting the importance of an environmentally conscious lifestyle. “India is so rich and diverse in culture that the cultural engagements acquire their own significance and importance,” Cultural secretary Govind Mohan said at a media briefing.

G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (1-2 March) - The foreign ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries are all set to meet in New Delhi from March 1 to March 2. According to ANI, the Indian Ministry of External affairs asserted last month, that the event will provide delegations with a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage and a unique Indian experience. Delegations from around the world will take part in the two-day event and the need for International cooperation will be discussed as well.

First Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting - The metropolitan city of Gurugram will be organising the first Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting. The event will be organised from March 1 to March 4. According to World Bank, these working group meetings recognize the negative impact of corruption which ‘threatens the integrity of markets, undermines fair competition, distorts resource allocation, destroys public trust, and undermines the rule of law’. The initiative was first started at the Toronto Summit back in 2010.

Second Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion - The city of Hyderabad will organise the second meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion. The first leg of the meeting was organised in Kolkata in January. According to a G20 press release, the Finance track is at the “core of the G20 process and provides an effective forum for global economic discourses. The event will focus on greater financial inclusion of different sections of society and deal with the macro and micro-economic aspects of the global economy.

On the sidelines; Meloni is expected to visit India - If media reports are to believe, Italian PM Georgia Meloni is expected to visit India. This will be Meloni’s first visit to the country after she assumed the office of the Prime Minister in October last year. The first female Italian Prime Minister pledged to cooperate with India during the latter’s G20 Presidency.

While the main summits are going to be organised in September, this two-week schedule indicates that India will be conducting several important summits all year round. Giving the foreign delegations a true blue Indian experience is one of the major agendas on India's plate. It will be interesting to see what all wide range of topics the world leaders will address in these forthcoming summits.