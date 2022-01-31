Last Updated:

India's GDP Contracted By 6.6% In 2020-21, Revised Upwards From Provisional Estimate Of 7.3% Contraction Earlier

Indian economy contracted by 6.6% in 2020-21 on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic. As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3% in 2020-21.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2020-21 and 2019-20 stands at Rs 135.58 lakh crore and Rs 145.16 lakh crore, respectively, showing a contraction of 6.6% during 2020-21 as compared to growth of 3.7% during 2019-20," National Statistical Office said in the revised national account data released on Monday.

